Asian stocks end mixed; Japanese shares lead losses

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday after three days of gains. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 0.70 percent to 3,902.81 ahead of key data next week including inflation, trade and producer prices. Investors also waited for policy signals from key policy meetings this month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.58 percent at 26,085.08.

Japanese markets led regional losses after government data showed household spending in the country unexpectedly slumped at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.05 percent to 50,491.87, with technology stocks pacing the declines. Advantest and Tokyo Electron both fell over 2 percent.