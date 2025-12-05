Nifty December futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbles 4.64% to 10.32

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,335, a premium of 148.54 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,186.46 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 152.70 points or 0.59% to 26,186.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.64% to 10.32.

Kaynes Technologies India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), State Bank of India (SBI) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.