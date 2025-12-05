Barometers end with strong gains; RBI cuts rate by 25 bps

The domestic indices ended with significant gains after the RBI cuts the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The Nifty reclaimed strength, ending above 26,150 after slipping to an intraday low of 25,985.35. Investors monitored IPO activity, movements in crude oil, and global market cues, while attention remained on Fridays US PCE data, a key input for the Feds policy outlook.

PSU Bank, IT, private bank shares advanced while media, consumer durables and pharma shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 447.05 points or 0.52% to 85,712.37. The Nifty 50 index added 152.70 points or 0.59% to 26,186.45. In the past two trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 0.77% and 0.71%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.32%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,804 shares rose and 2,314 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 4.64% to 10.32. IPO Update: Meesho received bids for 19,32,85,80,315 shares as against 27,79,38,446 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on Friday (5 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 69.54 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share.

Aequs received bids for 3,95,94,23,800 shares as against 4,20,26,913 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:27 IST on Friday (5 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 94.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. Vidya Wires received bids for 1,11,03,69,888 shares as against 4,33,34,009 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:27 IST on Friday (5 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 25.62 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 December 2025 and it will close on 5 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 48 and 52 per share.

RBI MPC Outcome: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, announcing the fifth bi-monthly policy review of FY26 said that RBIs MPC has unanimously decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, keeping its stance neutral. The MPC voted unanimously to reduce the rate under the liquidity adjustment facility, which also revised the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate to 5% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) and Bank Rate to 5.50%, while maintaining a neutral stance. The RBI raised its real GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 7.3% from 6.8% earlier, expecting 7% growth in Q3 and 6.5% in Q4. For Q1 and Q2 FY27, growth is projected at 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively.

The CPI inflation forecast for FY26 was lowered to 2% from 2.6%, with expectations of 0.6% in Q3 and 2.9% in Q4. CPI for Q1 and Q2 FY27 is projected at 3.9% and 4%. The MPC noted that headline inflation has eased sharply due to exceptionally benign food prices, while core inflation has softened and is expected to stay anchored near the 4% target in the first half of FY27. The committee said the balance between growth and inflation continues to offer policy space to support economic momentum. The minutes of the meeting will be published on 19 December, and the next MPC meeting will be held from 4 to 6 February 2026.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.51% to 8,381.75. The index jumped 1.56% in the two consecutive trading sessions. State Bank of India (up 2.44%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.86%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.56%), Bank of India (up 1.19%), Canara Bank (up 0.81%), Indian Bank (up 0.78%), Union Bank of India (up 0.68%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.11%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.09%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Kaynes Technologies slumped 12.26% after a domestic brokerage flagged inconsistencies in its related-party disclosures. The broker said it identified mismatches in FY2025 filings made by Kaynes Technology, Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing and its subsidiary Iskraemeco, prompting concerns over the accuracy of inter-company transactions and year-end balances.

Tenneco Clean Air India shed 0.08%. The company reported 10% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.49 crore on 9.58% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,280.64 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Z-Tech (India) added 2.39% after the company announced that it has secured new urban development projects worth Rs 7.09 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Lupin fell 0.14%. The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Siponimod Tablets in 0.25 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg.

Kesoram Industries surged 19.85% after Frontier Warehousing announced an open offer to acquire 8.07 crore shares, representing a 26% stake, at Rs 5.48 per share. The offer was triggered after Frontier Warehousing entered into a share purchase agreement with Kesoram's promoter-group entities to acquire 13,29,69,279 equity shares at Rs 4 per share. This block represents 42.8% of Kesoram's voting share capital. Earlier this year, UltraTech Cement announced a 1:52 share swap ratio for its acquisition of Kesoram Industries, issuing one UltraTech share for every 52 held by Kesoram shareholders. ZEN Technologies gained 0.37% after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 120 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India. In a regulatory filing, the company said the orders pertain to the supply of a Comprehensive Training Node (CTN), which includes a suite of various training simulators and related equipment. The project is scheduled to be completed within one year.

Niraj Cement Structurals dropped 0.94% after the company bagged two orders aggregating Rs 164.18 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Northeast Frontier Railway. The larger order, valued at Rs 82.66 crore, has been awarded by MMRDA for providing connectivity from the SGMC Monorail Station to the Mahalaxmi Metro and suburban railway stations through an FOB equipped with a travellator. Additionally, the company has received an order worth Rs 81.52 crore from the Northeast Frontier Railway for the construction of multiple-span 12.20-meter PSC slab underpasses, Major Bridge No. 727, retaining wall, guide wall, embankment, and one minor bridge.

Global Markets: Most European markets advanced on Friday, while Asian markets traded mixed, as Wall Street finished largely flat. Investors weighed growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut ahead of next weeks Fed policy decision. US equities ended largely unchanged overnight, supported by firm bets that the Fed will ease policy next week while investors await a key inflation reading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.07%, the S&P 500 rose 0.11% and the NASDAQ Composite added 0.22%. The probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's December 9-10 meeting has risen, with futures now pricing in about an 87% chance.

Fresh labour data added to the uncertainty. Weekly jobless claims fell sharply by 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 191,000, the lowest since September 2022, though holiday-related distortions may have amplified the decline. Earlier in the week, ADP reported a 32,000 drop in private-sector payrolls, the steepest fall in more than two and a half years. Challenger, Gray & Christmas noted that announced job cuts dropped sharply in November, although hiring plans remained subdued. These indicators arrive against the backdrop of an unprecedented 43-day government shutdown that postponed the Bureau of Labor Statistics official jobs report, now expected only after the Fed's policy decision.