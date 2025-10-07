Asian stocks end mixed, Nikkei hits new peak

Trading volumes were thin as many regional markets, including China, Hong Kong and South Korea remained closed for holidays.
Japanese markets gave up early gains to end on a flat note as the yield on Japan's 30-year government bond rose to a record high and 10-year yields marked fresh 17-year peaks amid bets on a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.
Meanwhile, investors cheered data that showed Japanese household spending rose at a faster pace than expected in August.
The Nikkei average hit a new peak before giving up all gains to end little changed at 47,950.88. The broader Topix index also ended on a flat note at 3,227.91.
Tech shares followed their U.S. peers high, with Advantest rising 0.6 percent and SoftBank Group adding 1.1 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app