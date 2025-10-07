CAMS Group announces launch of ConsenPro by Think360.ai

An advance AI platform to help enterprises comply with India's new DPDP Act

Think360.ai, a full-stack data science and AI solutions company and part of the CAMS Group, today announced the launch of ConsenPro, an advanced platform that enables enterprises to seamlessly comply with India's new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act while empowering individuals to make informed choices on how, when, and where their personal data is shared. While ConsenPro is purpose-built to address the complex consent and compliance needs of the BFSI sector, its scalable and domain-agnostic architecture makes it equally relevant for any enterprise handling personal data across diverse customer journeys.