Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS Group announces launch of ConsenPro by Think360.ai

CAMS Group announces launch of ConsenPro by Think360.ai

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An advance AI platform to help enterprises comply with India's new DPDP Act

Think360.ai, a full-stack data science and AI solutions company and part of the CAMS Group, today announced the launch of ConsenPro, an advanced platform that enables enterprises to seamlessly comply with India's new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act while empowering individuals to make informed choices on how, when, and where their personal data is shared. While ConsenPro is purpose-built to address the complex consent and compliance needs of the BFSI sector, its scalable and domain-agnostic architecture makes it equally relevant for any enterprise handling personal data across diverse customer journeys.

With ConsenPro, we are bringing clarity and control back to India's digital data ecosystem, said Amit Das, CEO & Co-founder, Think360.ai. For enterprises, this is an opportunity to turn compliance into a competitive advantage. For consumers, it's about trust and transparency - the cornerstones of a digitally inclusive future.

Think360's innovation in DPDP compliance reinforces the CAMS Group's commitment to shaping safe, secure, and responsible digital finance and data ecosystems, added Anuj Kumar, MD, CAMS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

INR weighed down by firm dollar and unabated foreign capital outflows

AIA Engineering's subsidiary bags $33 million order from Chilean Copper Mine

Market extends gains for 4th day; Nifty ends above 25,100 level

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.09%

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story