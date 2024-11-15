SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.46% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 8.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.770.65 18 OPM %76.6255.38 -PBDT0.310.08 288 PBT0.280.08 250 NP0.260.24 8
