SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.46% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 8.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.46% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

