Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 626.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net loss of Asirvad Microfinance reported to Rs 626.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 101.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 504.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 721.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 638.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 458.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 2690.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2656.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

504.95721.612690.402656.59-112.0055.909.3559.07-780.62153.24-753.81672.39-793.97137.91-811.01621.63-626.00101.83-638.72458.30

