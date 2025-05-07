Trimax Biosciences achieves EDQM Certificate of Suitability for Metformin Hydrochloride

Sigachi Industries announced that Trimax Biosciences, a Sigachi Group Company has successfully achieved the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Metformin Hydrochloride from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Health Care (EDQM). This milestone paves the way for Trimax to export this crucial Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) to Europe and other CEP-accepting markets, further strengthening Sigachi's presence in highly regulated pharmaceutical markets.

