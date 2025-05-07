Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trimax Biosciences achieves EDQM Certificate of Suitability for Metformin Hydrochloride

Trimax Biosciences achieves EDQM Certificate of Suitability for Metformin Hydrochloride

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sigachi Industries announced that Trimax Biosciences, a Sigachi Group Company has successfully achieved the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Metformin Hydrochloride from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Health Care (EDQM). This milestone paves the way for Trimax to export this crucial Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) to Europe and other CEP-accepting markets, further strengthening Sigachi's presence in highly regulated pharmaceutical markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices slip in negative territory; European mrkt decline

GBPUSD off one week high amid tepid UK service sector cues

Navin Fluorine inks pact with Chemours Company to manufacture new liquid cooling product

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ITCONS E-Solutions secures Rs 2.14-cr work order from PVVNL

First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story