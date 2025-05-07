Indices slip in negative territory; European mrkt decline

The key domestic indices traded with small cuts in afternoon trade as investors remained cautious to the news of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike by Indian forces on terror sites in response to the recent Pahalgam attack. The operation was described as focused and restrained, avoiding Pakistani military targets. The Nifty slipped below the 24,400 level. Market sentiment remains volatile due to rising Indo-Pak tensions.

Auto, metal and consumer durables stocks advanced while FMCG, pharma and IT shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 85.26 points or 0.11% to 80,555.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 14.40 points or 0.07% to 24,362.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index droped 0.68%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,781 shares rose and 1,995 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Motors (up 4.46%), Titan Company (up 1.63%),Shriram Finance (up 1.50%), Tata Steel (up 1.38%) and Coal India (up 1.32%) were the major Nifty gainers.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.77%), HCL Technologies (down 1.42%), Grasim Industries (down 1.10%), ITC (down 1.10%) and Tata Consumer Products (down 0.91%) were the major nifty losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Angel One advanced 1.85% after the broker announced that its client base surged 37% to 31.48 million in April 2025, compared with 22.99 million in April 2024.

Radico Khaitan declined 3.39%. The company reported a 59.76% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 90.71 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 56.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 20.9% YoY to Rs 1,304.08 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Gokaldas Exports (up 13.43%), KPR Mill (up 7.01%), Welspun Living (up 13.18%), Indo Count Industries (up 11.70%), Vardhman Textiles (up 3.38%) and Arvind (up 3.66%) surged on Wednesday after India and the United Kingdom officially concluded negotiations on a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), aimed at eliminating trade barriers and boosting bilateral commerce.

Aarti Drugs zoomed 14.25% after the pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.76% to Rs 62.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 47.3 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 678.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 621.1 crore posted same period a year ago.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rallied 7.23% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 361.9% to Rs 494.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 107.04 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 74.94% YoY to Rs 846.64 core during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shed 0.34%. The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,354.98 crore for Q4 FY25, registering an 18.02% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 2,842.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 4.42% YoY to Rs 1,08,933.13 crore during the March 2025 quarter.

KEI Industries soared 5.08% after the companys consolidated net profit spiked 34.45% to Rs 226.55 crore on 25.10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,914.8 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Mahanagar Gas added 2.46% after the companys standalone net profit rose 11.90% to Rs 252.19 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 225.37 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations gained 5.70% to Rs 2,039 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures were currently up by 224 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

Most European market declined as traders monitoring regional corporate earnings reports and awaiting the US Federal Reserves latest monetary policy announcement.

Most Asian market advanced on Wednesday following a series of stimulus announcements from Chinas central bank and financial regulators. In an effort to support economic growth amid ongoing trade concerns, China will reduced key interest rates and adjusted banking reserve requirements.

The Peoples Bank of China will cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.4%, a move expected to lower the loan prime rate by a similar margin. Additionally, the central bank will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, a step projected to inject approximately $138.6 billion into the financial system.

Global investors are also awaiting a key policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to maintain interest rates at current levels when its two-day meeting concludes later today. While no major policy shifts are anticipated, markets are closely monitoring for signals regarding the Feds outlook amid persistent economic uncertainty and the impact of U.S. trade policy.

On Wall Street, major indices closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.95%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.77%, and the NASDAQ Composite fell by 0.87%.

Among individual stocks, Ford Motor Company gained over 2% despite lowering its full-year guidance. The company cited uncertainty related to U.S. trade policy as a significant factor affecting its outlook.

Palantir Technologies shares declined approximately 12% after the company reported quarterly earnings that fell short of elevated market expectations, although it raised its annual revenue guidance.

Tesla shares also dropped more than 1% following a sharp decline in sales volume in Germany for April. Meanwhile, new car registrations in the United Kingdom fell by 62% year-on-year, marking the lowest level in more than two years.

