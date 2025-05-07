Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 169.51 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 85.70% to Rs 41.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 169.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 841.61% to Rs 134.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 641.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales169.51145.28 17 641.12489.95 31 OPM %27.2318.81 -23.4816.20 - PBDT62.9840.10 57 208.88135.43 54 PBT53.3329.73 79 168.0298.03 71 NP41.8222.52 86 134.6514.30 842

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

