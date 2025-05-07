Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 85.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 169.51 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 85.70% to Rs 41.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 169.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 841.61% to Rs 134.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.85% to Rs 641.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

