IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 57.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.01% to Rs 393.94 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 57.38% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 393.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 368.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.11% to Rs 81.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 1639.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1386.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

393.94368.131639.491386.508.8313.149.4211.0338.6555.44162.10161.2521.2039.5997.83105.7012.5429.4281.6779.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News