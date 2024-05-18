Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 82.63 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 31.96% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 82.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.54% to Rs 51.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 311.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

82.6368.27311.72267.7519.6719.2222.0323.0518.3314.2475.0266.5116.7912.9969.0662.1012.519.4851.4346.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News