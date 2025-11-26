ASK Automotive jumps after SBI MF picks up 3.99% stake

ASK Automotive climbed 3.47% to Rs 491.35 after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 371.86 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025.Exchange data showed the fund house acquired 78,61,739 shares, representing 3.99% equity, at Rs 473 apiece. The stock had ended 0.09% lower at Rs 474.85 on the BSE in the previous session.
SBI Mutual Fund did not feature in the companys September-quarter shareholding pattern, indicating this is a fresh entry.
On the same day, promoter Kuldip Singh Rathee sold 78,85,704 equity shares, amounting to 4% of the companys paid-up capital, in compliance with SEBIs minimum public shareholding requirements.
As of September 2025, Rathee individually held 34.18% in ASK Automotive. Following the sale, the combined promoter and promoter group stake has declined from 78.95% to 74.95%, enabling the company to meet regulatory norms.
ASK Automotive is Indias largest manufacturer of brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers, with operations spanning advanced braking systems, aluminium lightweight precision components and safety control cables.
The company reported an 18.60% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.80 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,053.70 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app