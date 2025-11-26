Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASK Automotive jumps after SBI MF picks up 3.99% stake

ASK Automotive jumps after SBI MF picks up 3.99% stake

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
ASK Automotive climbed 3.47% to Rs 491.35 after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 371.86 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025.

Exchange data showed the fund house acquired 78,61,739 shares, representing 3.99% equity, at Rs 473 apiece. The stock had ended 0.09% lower at Rs 474.85 on the BSE in the previous session.

SBI Mutual Fund did not feature in the companys September-quarter shareholding pattern, indicating this is a fresh entry.

On the same day, promoter Kuldip Singh Rathee sold 78,85,704 equity shares, amounting to 4% of the companys paid-up capital, in compliance with SEBIs minimum public shareholding requirements.

As of September 2025, Rathee individually held 34.18% in ASK Automotive. Following the sale, the combined promoter and promoter group stake has declined from 78.95% to 74.95%, enabling the company to meet regulatory norms.

ASK Automotive is Indias largest manufacturer of brake shoes and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers, with operations spanning advanced braking systems, aluminium lightweight precision components and safety control cables.

The company reported an 18.60% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.80 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,053.70 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

