ASK Automotive jumps after SBI MF picks up 3.99% stake

ASK Automotive climbed 3.47% to Rs 491.35 after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 371.86 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025.

Exchange data showed the fund house acquired 78,61,739 shares, representing 3.99% equity, at Rs 473 apiece. The stock had ended 0.09% lower at Rs 474.85 on the BSE in the previous session.

SBI Mutual Fund did not feature in the companys September-quarter shareholding pattern, indicating this is a fresh entry.

On the same day, promoter Kuldip Singh Rathee sold 78,85,704 equity shares, amounting to 4% of the companys paid-up capital, in compliance with SEBIs minimum public shareholding requirements.