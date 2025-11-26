Aarvi Encon gains after bagging Rs 12-cr contract in Indonesia

Aarvi Encon rallied 3.15% to Rs 134.59 after the company announced that it has secured a work contract worth Rs 11.60 crore from a leading global EPC firm in Indonesia.The company did not disclose the name of the client, citing confidentiality obligations under a non-disclosure agreement.
In an exchange filing, Aarvi Encon said it received the order on 25 November 2025 for the supply of technical manpower services over a period of two years, effective from 1 January 2026.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction is not classified as a related-party transaction under regulatory norms.
Aarvi Encon is engaged in the business of staffing services in the engineering sector.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 127.5% to Rs 4.80 crore on a 31.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 158.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app