Carborundum Universal Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2025.

Carborundum Universal Ltd soared 8.63% to Rs 906.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6636 shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 6.52% to Rs 774. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month. Natco Pharma Ltd surged 6.47% to Rs 887.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64837 shares in the past one month. NMDC Steel Ltd jumped 6.14% to Rs 43.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.8 lakh shares in the past one month.