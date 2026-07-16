ASM Technologies Ltd has added 20.11% over last one month compared to 0.09% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX

ASM Technologies Ltd gained 3.52% today to trade at Rs 4599.3. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.75% to quote at 27888.43. The index is down 0.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd increased 3.35% and L&T Technology Services Ltd added 3.31% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 24.79 % over last one year compared to the 6.35% fall in benchmark SENSEX.