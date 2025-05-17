Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 2.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.24% to Rs 1144.93 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 2.10% to Rs 75.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.24% to Rs 1144.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 929.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.14% to Rs 304.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 4223.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3794.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
