Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit rises 169.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 98.31 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics rose 169.70% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 98.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 401.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales98.3195.95 2 401.25426.64 -6 OPM %4.034.54 -1.501.82 - PBDT3.343.17 5 1.783.22 -45 PBT3.052.49 22 -0.510.38 PL NP2.670.99 170 0.17-0.41 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

