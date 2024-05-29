Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.38% to Rs 9.80 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals rose 47.37% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.38% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.82% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 31.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.805.82 68 31.7019.85 60 OPM %87.9693.99 -92.7893.05 - PBDT2.061.51 36 10.045.40 86 PBT1.991.40 42 9.415.07 86 NP1.400.95 47 6.013.56 69

