Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 233.33% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.37% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 8.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.002.20 -9 8.557.27 18 OPM %104.5038.18 -1.0535.08 - PBDT2.000.72 178 4.162.52 65 PBT1.970.69 186 4.072.40 70 NP1.700.51 233 3.021.34 125

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

