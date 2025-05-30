Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade rose 233.33% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.37% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.61% to Rs 8.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.002.208.557.27104.5038.181.0535.082.000.724.162.521.970.694.072.401.700.513.021.34

