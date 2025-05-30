Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 26.59 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 33.49% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.76% to Rs 44.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 103.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

