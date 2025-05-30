Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 26.59 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 33.49% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.76% to Rs 44.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 103.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.5921.74 22 103.48100.81 3 OPM %56.1934.31 -54.3044.52 - PBDT15.6011.22 39 62.4957.49 9 PBT13.659.86 38 55.3253.01 4 NP11.408.54 33 44.1440.96 8

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

