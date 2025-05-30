Popular Vehicles & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 1372.36 crore

Net loss of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 1372.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1363.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 76.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 5541.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5615.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1372.361363.715541.235615.531.884.602.804.549.1248.0989.84188.04-16.2123.86-8.9596.11-13.7220.11-10.4676.08

