Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 4350.01 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings declined 35.33% to Rs 265.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 4350.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3795.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.70% to Rs 631.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 873.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 14828.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13440.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content