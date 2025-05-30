Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 4350.01 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings declined 35.33% to Rs 265.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 4350.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3795.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.70% to Rs 631.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 873.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 14828.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13440.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4350.013795.5314828.1613440.1422.4123.9018.8321.12901.33836.142486.982586.39706.82650.931717.611915.88265.18410.04631.72873.74

