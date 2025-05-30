Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 4350.01 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings declined 35.33% to Rs 265.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 4350.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3795.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.70% to Rs 631.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 873.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 14828.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13440.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4350.013795.53 15 14828.1613440.14 10 OPM %22.4123.90 -18.8321.12 - PBDT901.33836.14 8 2486.982586.39 -4 PBT706.82650.93 9 1717.611915.88 -10 NP265.18410.04 -35 631.72873.74 -28

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

