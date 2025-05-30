Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 3.21 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.90% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 12.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.212.9212.9012.1822.1231.1631.6329.720.770.844.103.280.590.613.192.380.510.502.331.78

