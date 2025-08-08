Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 33.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 266.69 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 33.52% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 266.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 251.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.266.69251.7813.9211.1737.3827.9431.7823.8423.6617.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News