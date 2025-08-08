Diamond Power Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 303.59 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 15.76% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 303.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.303.59223.869.7010.7826.2921.5219.1516.6319.1716.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News