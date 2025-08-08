Voltaire Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.05% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 54.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.170.3741.1878.380.170.300.170.300.130.22

