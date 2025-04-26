Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 82.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 242.48 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 82.29% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.92% to Rs 81.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 1075.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 759.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

242.48242.221075.90759.8014.637.6211.9110.1034.8920.15127.0982.6829.8115.83109.6568.2822.3312.2581.4650.62

