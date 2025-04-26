Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 82.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 82.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 242.48 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 82.29% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.92% to Rs 81.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 1075.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 759.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales242.48242.22 0 1075.90759.80 42 OPM %14.637.62 -11.9110.10 - PBDT34.8920.15 73 127.0982.68 54 PBT29.8115.83 88 109.6568.28 61 NP22.3312.25 82 81.4650.62 61

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

