India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 3.11% to Rs 1197.30 crore

Net profit of India Cements reported to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 1197.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1235.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 143.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 227.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 4148.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4997.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1197.301235.74 -3 4148.784997.85 -17 OPM %-0.252.97 --9.211.84 - PBDT-14.75-7.11 -107 -439.72-89.73 -390 PBT-89.60-63.73 -41 -679.16-309.52 -119 NP14.68-60.55 LP -143.68-227.36 37

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

