Avantel consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Avantel declined 49.96% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 49.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.40% to Rs 56.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 249.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

