Avantel consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 49.26 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 49.96% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 49.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.40% to Rs 56.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 249.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.2641.76 18 249.13224.37 11 OPM %23.5743.46 -37.1336.46 - PBDT11.4318.31 -38 91.2479.04 15 PBT8.4915.85 -46 79.4471.54 11 NP6.0812.15 -50 56.4452.55 7

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

