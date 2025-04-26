Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.15% to Rs 13.42 crore

Net Loss of Indiabulls Enterprises reported to Rs 119.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 136.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 54.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.4213.44 0 54.8655.53 -1 OPM %-861.48-107.44 --222.35-7.78 - PBDT-115.20-14.33 -704 -122.24-5.90 -1972 PBT-119.14-18.81 -533 -137.81-25.20 -447 NP-119.12-18.36 -549 -136.61-25.24 -441

