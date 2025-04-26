SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 359.36 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 27.51% to Rs 93.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 359.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 275.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.63% to Rs 345.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 1285.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1006.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

359.36275.901285.001006.7868.8868.3269.5967.43129.75100.84475.54329.55125.1997.21458.73316.1493.9473.67345.30237.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News