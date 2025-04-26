Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 359.36 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 27.51% to Rs 93.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 359.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 275.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.63% to Rs 345.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 1285.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1006.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales359.36275.90 30 1285.001006.78 28 OPM %68.8868.32 -69.5967.43 - PBDT129.75100.84 29 475.54329.55 44 PBT125.1997.21 29 458.73316.14 45 NP93.9473.67 28 345.30237.10 46

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

