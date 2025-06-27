Deep Industries bags Rs 45-cr order from Oil India

Deep Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 45.33 crore from Oil India for the hiring of one Mobile Workover Rig Package.The project, valued at Rs 45.33 crore, is to be executed over a period of three years.
Deep Industries is in the business of oil and gas field services. The company specializes in providing air & gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, etc. The company also provides integrated project management services.
Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.
Shares of Deep Industries rose 0.59% to Rs 453.15, while those of Oil India shed 0.85% to Rs 438.65 on the BSE.
