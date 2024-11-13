Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 22.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 276.06 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 22.51% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 276.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

