Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 22.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 1.47% to Rs 276.06 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 22.51% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.47% to Rs 276.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 280.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales276.06280.18 -1 OPM %29.4522.11 -PBDT90.6177.76 17 PBT47.8635.66 34 NP34.7228.34 23

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

