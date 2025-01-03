Transactions through Unified Payments Interface hit a record 16.73 billion in December

Financial transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) hit a record 16.73 billion in December, marking a surge of 8% over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Transaction value also gained to Rs 23.25 lakh crore, up from Rs 21.55 lakh crore. Daily average transactions soared to 539.68 million in December, with a daily transaction value of Rs 74,990 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News