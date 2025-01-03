Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transactions through Unified Payments Interface hit a record 16.73 billion in December

Transactions through Unified Payments Interface hit a record 16.73 billion in December

Image
Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Financial transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) hit a record 16.73 billion in December, marking a surge of 8% over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Transaction value also gained to Rs 23.25 lakh crore, up from Rs 21.55 lakh crore. Daily average transactions soared to 539.68 million in December, with a daily transaction value of Rs 74,990 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avenue Supermarts Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cupid edge higher on bagging order worth Rs 15-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Indices pares some losses; pharma shares decline

Coal Sector Achieves Impressive 7.5 % Growth in November

Dollar index catapults to fresh two-year high above 109 mark

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story