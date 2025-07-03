Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2025.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2025.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd soared 6.37% to Rs 630.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67667 shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd spiked 5.81% to Rs 465.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58938 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd surged 5.50% to Rs 902.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd gained 5.14% to Rs 40800. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140 shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd rose 4.83% to Rs 128. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MOIL records highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes

Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

Woodburns wins 1st place in International Whisky Competition 2025

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

Tata Power dips after arbitration tribunal partially rules in favour of Kleros

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story