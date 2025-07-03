Tata Power dips after arbitration tribunal partially rules in favour of Kleros

Tata Power fell 1.53% to Rs 400.25 after the company disclosed that an international arbitration tribunal has partially ruled in favour of Kleros Capital Partners in an ongoing dispute.

The arbitration, conducted under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rules, stems from claims made by Kleros that Tata Power breached confidentiality and non-circumvention clauses outlined in a Non-Disclosure Agreement. The NDA was signed as part of discussions for a potential coal mining partnership in Russia.

In a stock exchange filing dated 2 July 2025, Tata Power informed investors that the three-member tribunal, by a majority of two to one, has awarded Kleros damages amounting to $490.32 million, along with simple interest at the rate of 5.33% from 30 November 2020, until payment is made. Additionally, the tribunal awarded Kleros a further $8.29 million as legal costs, also carrying simple interest of 5.33% from 1 July 2025, until paid.