MOIL records highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes

Continuing its robust growth trajectory, MOIL recorded its highest-ever June production of 1.68 lakh tonnes of manganese ore, marking a 2% increase over the corresponding period last year.

During April-June, 2025 period also, MOIL has registered the following notable achievements: h

- Best ever quarterly production of 5.02 lakh tonnes, higher by 6.8% over CPLY. h

- Best ever Q1 exploratory core drilling of 34,900 meters, which is higher by 16.2% over CPLY.

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD of MOIL, said the companys resounding performance in April-June 25 reflects its strong fundamentals and continued growth outlook.