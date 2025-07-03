Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with moderate gains in mid-morning trade amid positive global cues. Investors will keep an eye on US-India trade deal. The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark.

Auto shares surged for second consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 370.16 points or 0.44% to 83,779.85. The Nifty 50 index jumped 102.45 points or 0.39% to 25,556.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.48%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,156 shares rose and 1,564 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 60.4 in June 2025 against 58.8 in May 2025. Monitored companies linked the upturn to positive demand trends and ongoing improvements in sales. Indian service providers ended the first fiscal quarter on strong footing. Output and new order intakes rose at the fastest rates since August 2024, aided by another robust expansion in international sales and job creation. New orders expanded at the quickest rate since August 2024. Services companies benefited most from the continued strength of the domestic market, alongside a marked increase in new export business.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 59.3 in May to 61.0, indicating the fastest rate of expansion in 14 months. Growth quickened at both manufacturers and service providers. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Crizac received bids for 2,53,81,856 shares as against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Thursday (3 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.98 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (2 July 2025) and it will close on Friday (04 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 233 and 245 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 61 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index advanced 1.02% to 24,144.30. The index rose 1.34% for the two trading sessions. Bosch (up 3.31%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.71%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.36%), Bharat Forge (up 1.17%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1%), MRF (up 0.96%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.9%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.73%), Tata Motors (up 0.72%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.65%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Avenue Supermarts (DMart) declined 2.73%. The company announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 30 June 2025 stood at 424. The company has reported standalone revenue of Rs 15,932.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 16.19% from Rs 13,711.87 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Sheela Foam shed 0.37%. The company announced that Nilesh Sevabrata Mazumdar has stepped down from the position of chief executive officer, citing personal reasons. Indian Bank rose 0.21%. The company said that its total deposits jumped 9.3% to Rs 7.44 lakh crore as of 30 June 2025, compared with Rs 6.81 lakh crore as of 30 June 2024. Global Market: Asian market traded mixed on Thursday, with investors awaiting clarity on the U.S.-Vietnam trade deal announced by President Donald Trump. According to a post on Truth Social, the U.S. will slap a 20% tariff on Vietnamese imports, while Vietnam will impose "ZERO Tariff" on U.S. goods. The announcement comes as Trumps 90-day tariff reprieve nears its deadline.

Back in the U.S., Wall Street closed on a mixed note. The Dow Jones dipped 0.02%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.47%, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.94%. Tesla made headlines with a sharp 5% rebound, recovering from the previous days drop triggered by another round of sparring between Trump and Elon Musk. The EV giant reported Q2 deliveries of 384,122 vehicles, down from 443,956 last year but beating analyst expectations. Meanwhile, U.S. private payrolls disappointed again. June saw a decline of 33,000 jobs, against expectations of a 99,000 gain. Mays figures were also revised down to 29,000, marking the weakest two-month stretch since early 2023. The soft labor data reflects employer caution and worker hesitation amid tariff-related economic jitters.