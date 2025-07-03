Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Woodburns wins 1st place in International Whisky Competition 2025

Woodburns wins 1st place in International Whisky Competition 2025

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ABD Maestro (ABDM) the super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has emerged victorious at the prestigious International Whisky Competition 2025 held in Las Vegas, USA.

Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky clinched 1st Place in the Best Blended Indian Whisky 2025 category, cementing its position as a trailblazer in India's evolving spirits' landscape. Sterling Reserve Blend 7 from the stables of ABD also won a laurel in the same category.

Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABDM commented, "The recognition for Woodburn's Indian Whisky at the International Whisky Competition 2025 goes beyond the awards themselves. It reflects a broader shift in how Indian spirits are being perceived on the global stage. Woodburns is a blend of 3 Indian malts whiskies and represents the power of bold exploration. This recognition reinforces our commitment to shaping that story, in India and around the world."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Finance gains as disbursements grow to Rs 12,800 crore YoY in Jun'25

Tata Power dips after arbitration tribunal partially rules in favour of Kleros

Baazar Style Retail revenue rises 37% in Q1 FY26 to Rs 371 crore

RBI has barred banks and NBFCs from charging pre-payment penalties on floating-rate business loans

Indices trade higher; auto shares rally for 2nd day

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story