Woodburns wins 1st place in International Whisky Competition 2025

ABD Maestro (ABDM) the super-premium and luxury spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has emerged victorious at the prestigious International Whisky Competition 2025 held in Las Vegas, USA.

Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky clinched 1st Place in the Best Blended Indian Whisky 2025 category, cementing its position as a trailblazer in India's evolving spirits' landscape. Sterling Reserve Blend 7 from the stables of ABD also won a laurel in the same category.

Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABDM commented, "The recognition for Woodburn's Indian Whisky at the International Whisky Competition 2025 goes beyond the awards themselves. It reflects a broader shift in how Indian spirits are being perceived on the global stage. Woodburns is a blend of 3 Indian malts whiskies and represents the power of bold exploration. This recognition reinforces our commitment to shaping that story, in India and around the world."