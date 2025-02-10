Astra Microwave Q3 PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 47 crore

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit jumped 9.3% to Rs 47 crore on 11.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 259 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax rallied 7% to Rs 62 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 58 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 76 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 15.3%, compared with Rs 66 crore posted in Q3 FY24. During the quarter, EBITDA margin improved to 29.5% as against 28.6% registered in the same period a year ago.

In Q3 FY25, the company's revenue breakdown by segment reveals a strong dominance of the defence sector, contributing 85% to the total. The space sector follows with a significant share of 3.3%. Exports, including deemed exports, contribute 8.4%, while the meteorological sector accounts for a smaller portion of 2.7%.

The consolidated order book stood at Rs 2,332.6 crore as of December 31, 2024, which includes Rs 134.5 crore related to service orders.

S G Reddy, managing director, Astra Microwave Products, said, For the quarter, Astra delivered a strong performance with revenue growth of 12% YoY on a standalone basis while maintaining EBITDA margins at healthy 29.1% levels. This growth was primarily due to the product mix, in which we saw higher execution of defence orders.

The country is witnessing rapid import substitution, increased domestic production, and growing exports, leading to an inflow of higher indigenous orders to defence PSUs. Private players like Astra may also benefit from the flowdown of these orders. With the focus on increasing participation in indigenization orders, the consolidated order book stood at Rs 2,332 crore as of December 2024.

On a macro level, the Union Budget FY25 allocated Rs. 6.81 lakh crores for defence, up from Rs 6.22 lakh crore in the previous year. The defence secretary highlighted plans to finalize record-breaking contracts, exceeding Rs 2 lakh crores by the end of this financial year, ensuring a steady pipeline for OEMs and component manufacturers. Against this backdrop, we continue to retain our annual revenue and order booking targets, as we are strategically positioned to leverage emerging opportunities in this expanding market.

Astra Microwave Products designs and manufactures high-value-added RF and microwave supercomponents and sub-systems that find application in defence, space, and civil communication systems.

Shares of Astra Microwave Products tumbled 5.14% to Rs 695.10 on the BSE.

