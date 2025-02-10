Pound currency speculators slightly reduce net short position

Large currency speculators recover from around 9-month low and slightly reduce their net short position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 11323 contracts in the data reported through February 04, 2025. This was a weekly reduction of 10349 net short contracts.

