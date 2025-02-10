Alembic Q3 PAT soars to Rs 26 cr

Alembic reported a 163% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.09 crore, on a 47.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 57.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 27.39 crore in Q3 FY25, up 151.75% as against Rs 10.88 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense jumped 13.79% year on year to Rs 34.90 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 6.56 crore (up 17.56% YoY), while cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1.81 crore (up 14.56% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys revenue from the active pharmaceutical ingredients business was at Rs 6.25 crore (down 3.55% YoY), while the real estate business came in at Rs 51.67 crore (up 57.29% YoY) during the period under review.

On a 9-month basis, the net profit surged 68.8% to Rs 120.83 crore on a 49.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 161.62 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Alembic is dealing in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Business and Real Estate Business.

Shares of Alembic fell 1.69% to Rs 110.85 on the BSE.

