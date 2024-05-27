Astra Microwave spurts on reporting robust Q4 numbers

Astra Microwave Products rallied 10.32% to Rs 882.50 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.40 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 13.52 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.96% year on year to Rs 353.96 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 258.44 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 71.28 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 17.95 crore in reported in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 81 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 135.5% as compared with Rs 34 crore posted in Q4 FY23. During the quarter, EBITDA margin improved to 22.8% as against 13.3% registered in the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company's revenue breakdown by segment reveals a strong dominance of the defence sector, contributing 58% to the total. The space sector follows with a significant share of 14%. Exports, including deemed exports, contribute 24.2%, while the meteorological sector accounts for a smaller portion of 3.5%.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 73.38% to Rs 121.07 crore on 11.44% rise in revenue to Rs 908.82 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 31 March 2024, order book stood at Rs 2,299 crore, which includes Rs 105 crore pertaining to service orders. Orders booked during the year ended 31 March 2024 are worth Rs 1,636 crore.

S G Reddy, managing director, Astra Microwave Products said, We have grown exponentially and registered our highest ever financial performance across all metrics. Our consistent and disciplined approach towards performance has enabled us to successfully achieve the quarterly and full-year guidance given at the start of the year. Additionally, we have enhanced our overall product mix, leading to increased profitability throughout the year, and the same is also reflected in our current order book.

Recently, we have also entered into a collaboration agreement with Teledyne e2v HiRel in order to provide semiconductor services to support the aerospace, defence, and reliability electronics markets. This agreement will pave the way for numerous new possibilities for us in the future. In Q4FY24, there was healthy execution of space orders, which resulted in 14% of revenue coming from this segment, compared to 6% in the last quarter. Further, we have budgeted an investment of Rs 40 crore to expand this business segment.

As on March 24, our orderbook stood at Rs 1,956 crore, which is more than double of FY24 revenues. This order book consists of 88% domestic orders, which command superior margins. Going forward, we will continue to grow our capabilities strategically and achieve our targets step by step. For the coming year, we are targeting order booking to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore and a topline in the range of Rs 1,000 to 1,100 crore while maintaining our profit margins.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the members. The record date record date for the purpose of the payment of dividend will be announced in due course.

Astra Microwave Products designs and manufactures high-value-added RF and microwave super components and sub-systems that find application in defence, space, and civil communication systems.

