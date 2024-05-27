Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G K P Printing & Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G K P Printing &amp; Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 57.84% to Rs 5.73 crore

Net loss of G K P Printing & Packaging reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.84% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.71% to Rs 28.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.7313.59 -58 28.2056.07 -50 OPM %-26.883.68 --2.803.23 - PBDT-1.780.45 PL -1.081.78 PL PBT-2.000.14 PL -1.761.19 PL NP-1.950.09 PL -1.770.86 PL

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

