Astral consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 croreNet profit of Astral declined 11.72% to Rs 181.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1506.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.60% to Rs 546.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 5641.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5158.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News