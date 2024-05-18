Astral consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 11.72% to Rs 181.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1506.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.60% to Rs 546.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 5641.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5158.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

