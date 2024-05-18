Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astral consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 crore

Net profit of Astral declined 11.72% to Rs 181.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 1625.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1506.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.60% to Rs 546.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 5641.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5158.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1625.101506.20 8 5641.405158.50 9 OPM %17.9320.41 -16.2815.67 - PBDT293.80310.70 -5 931.20795.10 17 PBT241.30266.20 -9 733.60617.00 19 NP181.60205.70 -12 546.10456.60 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Delhivery reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMR Power &amp; Urban Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 162.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sobha consolidated net profit declines 85.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 311.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story