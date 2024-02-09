Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 46.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.41% to Rs 305.79 croreNet profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 46.08% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 305.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 249.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales305.79249.81 22 OPM %4.9214.65 -PBDT24.0943.59 -45 PBT20.3939.46 -48 NP15.8029.30 -46
