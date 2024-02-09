Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 46.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 22.41% to Rs 305.79 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 46.08% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 305.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 249.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.305.79249.814.9214.6524.0943.5920.3939.4615.8029.30

