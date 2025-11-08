Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 41.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.03% to Rs 559.09 crore

Net profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India rose 41.09% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.03% to Rs 559.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 408.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.559.09408.0013.4512.8880.6860.3578.1151.0354.2238.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News