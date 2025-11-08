Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 15.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 35.73 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast rose 15.43% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 35.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.7330.358.908.673.752.962.792.342.021.75

