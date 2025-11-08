Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 13.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 283.40 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services declined 13.03% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 283.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 266.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.283.40266.166.326.3918.9118.4315.8016.319.2110.59

